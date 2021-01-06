WVC police looking for ‘happy little fella’ in connection with check fraud

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for a “happy little fella” in connection with a check fraud case.

“This happy little fella tried to cash a fraudulent check using an altered ID,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department. “We’re not happy about that and neither is the victim. We’d like to chat with him.”

The surveillance images were captured on Dec. 30, just after 11 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call WVCPD on 801-840-4000 and reference case number 20i041099. Callers can remain anonymous.