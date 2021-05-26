WVC Police: Man with gunshot wound found dead in vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in a vehicle in West Valley City.

“Officers were dispatched to the Granger Medical Clinic at 2965 W. 3500 South at 5:14 a.m. regarding a vehicle in the parking lot that had its lights on and door open,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department at 10:10 a.m. “Officers discovered a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound in the back seat of the car.”

The tweet said a “homicide investigation” is now underway.

A follow-up tweet added: “The victim has been identified, however, next of kin has not been notified. The scene has been cleared. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.