WVC police searching for missing 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

WEST VALLEY, Utah, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Ruperto Chuga left home at 9 a.m. Sunday and hasn’t come home, said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department. He was last seen in the area of Redwood Road and 3000 South, the tweet said. He left without his necessary medication.

Chuga is described as 5 feet tall and 105 pounds and was wearing a hat, brown jacket, red and white checkered shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone that sees Chuga or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call WVCPD at 801-840-4000.