One man dead, 2 others wounded in separate shooting, stabbings in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead, and two others seriously wounded after two separate incidents in West Valley City Saturday night.

WVC Lt. Robert Brinton told Gephardt Daily officers were first summoned to 4178 S. 4080 W., the Village Green Apartments, around 8 p.m. to find a man with multiple stab wounds.

He said the gravely wounded man had left his apartment to knock on a neighbor’s door for help, who called police, Brinton said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds shortly before 9 p.m.

His two roommates, maybe more, who were not on scene are being sought by police, as witnesses are few, Brinton said. “At this point anyone’s sparking our interest.”

The second incident came around 9 p.m. at 4440 W. Trinity Avenue where a man was found facedown on the front porch of the house with a single gunshot wound, Brinton said. Another man inside had suffered multiple stab wounds. Neither were responsive.

A woman at the scene, uninjured, but hysterical, who had called 911, was also in the house, Brinton said, fainting after officers arrived.

All three were transported to local hospitals, the two men in serious condition.

The woman, who police had yet to interview as of midnight, was not believed to have been seriously injured after fainting, Brinton said.

While the addresses were only a few miles apart, it was determined the two incidents were unrelated. All the participants are, or were, in their 30s and 40s, and gang activity has been ruled out, Brinton told Daily. Names of the victims were not being released pursuant to investigation and pending notifications, he said.