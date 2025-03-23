WVCPD arrests man who allegedly shot 2 victims after argument

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into jail after allegedly shooting two victims who both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Osue Valentin Alarcon, 24, was taken into custody just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch sent Sandy City Police officers to the 3000 South area of Timeron Drive, a residential neighborhood northeast of West Valley City Elementary School.

Officers found the victims outside. One had multiple gunshot wounds to the hand and abdomen, and the other also had bullet wounds, which were unspecified in the police statement.

One victim disclosed the name of the alleged shooter as Alarcon before both were transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Officers noticed the blood trail, as well as spent and unspent bullet casings leading to a residence, up to the front door, according to Alarcon’s arrest documents.

“North of this address officers also located a bloody magazine,” the statement says. “Officers also located two other vehicles parked north of the address with large amounts of blood on the (road) near them.”

Officers interviewed two witnesses, who “stated that they observed (Alarcon) as well as the two victims in a verbal argument just outside the residence. Both witnesses, however, walked inside prior to the shots occurring.”

Alarcon was interviewed and “denied anything occurred and stated several times that he did not recall anything,” the police statement says.

The affidavit notes that Alarcon “has been convicted of a felony on a violent felony under case number 201913402. (Alarcon) has also been previously convicted of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person under case number 191404468.”

It also noted that Alarcon is currently on parole.

He was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Two counts of felony discharge of firearm with bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Osue Valentin Alarcon was ordered held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system, where he remained as of Sunday afternoon.