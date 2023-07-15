WVCPD: Driver hits car disabled in earlier crash, forcing it into patrol car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A passing car struck a vehicle that was disabled at the scene of a Saturday morning collision, forcing that stopped vehicle into the patrol car of a West Valley City Police patrol car investigating the earlier accident.

The driver who struck the disabled car, forcing into the police car, was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening, according to a WVCPD spokesman. No officers were injured, nor were the people involved in the earlier crash.

Lt. Steve Beardshall, WVCPD, said the first accident was reported at about 10:15 a.m. No serious injuries were reported as a result of that collision, at 5400 South and 5600 West, he said. The second collision happened at about 10:50 a.m.

“We had officers out investigating the first crash, and they were out of their cars and speaking with the people involved in the other crash, and another driver crossed over the center median and hit one of the unoccupied involved cars of the first accident, then caused that car to run into one of our unoccupied police cars,” Beardshall said.

“Luckily, no officers or the citizen whose car was already disabled were hurt. But the driver of the car that hit the officer’s car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Beardshall said the driver transported was an adult male. Unified Police officials are handling the investigation that involved the WVCPD collision to avoid a conflict of interests, he said.