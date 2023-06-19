WVCPD identifies motorcyclist killed in collision with car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department has released the name of a motorcyclist killed Sunday, and is asking for the public’s help finding drivers who may have witnessed the accident.

The man killed was 36-year-old Adam Schmith, the WVCPD tweet says.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation, however speed does appear to be a factor,” the statement says.

“We are looking to talk to the drivers of the two vehicles in this photo. They are a red truck and a dark sedan…. These people likely witnessed the crash,” the tweet says. “We believe they may be able to provide valuable information about what happened.

The West Valley City Police Department released a blurry photo of two vehicles near the fatal accident scene and hope the drivers or passengers may come forward with helpful information

Information released Sunday night indicated another vehicle was involved in the crash, which happened at about 7 p.m. near 4100 South and 4400 West, West Valley City police said. Photos from the scene show a silver sedan with front-end damage. That car appears to have been involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000.”