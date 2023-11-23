WVCPD: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting officer, fleeing, trying to steal patrol vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly assaulted a West Valley City Police officer and tried to steal his patrol vehicle.

Young Tiole Mamea was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Assault on a peace or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

As always, charges will be determined by the County Attorney’s Office.

Mamea was observed riding a bicycle in the middle of the roadway at nighttime hours and did not have a working light on his bike, his affidavit says. A WVCPD officer stopped Mamea, who “abruptly got off the bike and fled on foot through a housing complex.”

The officer caught up with Mamea, the affidavit says, who “struck the officer in the face with his hands at least two times and then continued to flee on foot.”

Mamea then returned to the location of the initial stop and allegedly entered the officer’s marked patrol vehicle, which was running, the affidavit says.

Mamea “then locked the police vehicle doors and moved over to the driver seat of the vehicle. Once at the driver seat of the vehicle, (he) attempted to put the car in gear, but a safety switch on the vehicle was previously activated by the officer which prevented (Mamea) from driving away.”

The officer unlocked the vehicle, court documents say, but Mamea did not comply with the officer’s orders or the arrest. He “was eventually able to be taken into custody by police.”

Mamea was found to be wanted on multiple felony warrants related to alleged theft and domestic abuse, court documents say.

Post Miranda, Mamea “admitted to knowing he was running from police, he admitted to assaulting the officer, and he admitted to attempting to take the marked patrol vehicle,” his arrest documents say.

Mamea was ordered held without bail.