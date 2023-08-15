WVCPD: Man arrested after entering elementary school before 4 a.m., taking hall pass

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police took a man into custody early Tuesday after he allegedly broke into an elementary school.

“The school district’s cameras were able to catch the arrested party inside of the school prior to police arriving, says an arrest document filed by a WVCPD officer.

“When I arrived on scene, the (man) was seen exiting the school. Other on scene officers were able to arrest the suspect.”

The man, identified by police as 22-year-old Daniel James Matheny, was read his Miranda Rights, his affidavit says.

“He stated he went into the school looking for his friend who he thought was inside of the school. There was no one else inside of the school after police went inside and cleared it. The arrested party also stated he took a hall pass from inside of the school, which is school property.

“The arrested party was seen holding it when he walked out of the school before police arrested him.”

Matheny was arrested at 3:53 a.m., court documents say. He was booked on suspicion of burglary, a third-degree felony. He was released on conditions including he return for court dates and commit no crimes.