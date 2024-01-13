WVCPD: Man jailed after admitting to shootings

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly shot two people, causing superficial injuries.

Joshua Zobel was arrested Friday after an initial call of shots fired at an apartment complex. The caller said the shooter had fled.

A responding West Valley City Police officer arrived and found two people injured, one with a superficial injury to his right knee and the other with a grazing injury to her right calf, Zobel’s affidavit says.

The officer was told a verbal altercation occurred between Zobel and several other people, and Zobel was told to leave the apartment. The shootings occurred outside the apartment, after Zobel allegedly produced a handgun, then fled on foot.

He was located walking away from the complex and “stated that he had been in an altercation and fired a gun.”

Zobel was taken into custody at 8:47 p.m., and a police search turned up a loaded 9mm handgun and substances that field tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, his affidavit says.

Post Miranda, Zobel declined to talk to police without an attorney present, but “stated that to me that he would have done what he did if he was presented with the same situation again, but next time he would kill the other people,” the WVCPD officer’s account says.

Zobel was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Carry a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

He was ordered to be held without bail.