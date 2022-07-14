WVCPD asks public’s help finding missing at-risk 18-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding an autistic 18-year-old.

In a social media post around 3 p.m. Wednesday, labeled “missing/at risk,” WVCPD describes Eduardo Jesus Lopez-Lopez as 5-foot-8, and 210 pounds.

“His family family reports that he is autistic and unsafe being alone. We’d like to find him and make sure he’s ok. Eduardo rides TRAX. If you ride, please look out for him. Call 801-840-4000 with info.

“He may be wearing blue shorts and a black sweatshirt. He likely has a burgundy Adidas backpack with gray on the bottom.”