WVCPD offers reward for info to solve 2022 cold-case murder

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — For the third anniversary of a cold case murder in West Valley City, WVCPD Chief Colleen Jacobs is announcing a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

“On May 5th, 2022, a drive-by shooting occurred just before midnight in front of a home in the 3500 block of 6400 West in West Valley City,” the news release says.

“Witnesses reported that a vehicle drove past the home, made a U-turn, slowed in front of the address, and several shots were fired. A 46-year-old male was in front of his house and was not hurt. Forty-five-year-old Pete Ulibarri was in a vehicle in the driveway and was struck and killed.

“Investigators believe the suspects were gang-affiliated and were likely targeting someone at the residence. However, Mr. Ulibarri had no gang affiliation and appears to have been an innocent victim in the case.”

Investigators are actively pursuing all leads in this case and require the public’s help to solve it, the release says.

“Investigators believe that some people have information about this homicide and would like to encourage them to come forward.”