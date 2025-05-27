WVCPD: One hospitalized for burns, one dead after motorhome fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- One person is hospitalized and a second is dead after an early morning motorhome fire in West Valley City.

West Valley City emergency crews were called to the scene, 3737 S. 5600 West, at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Julie Jorgensen, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

"We received a call of a motorhome on its side, on fire," she said.

"Officers and the Fire Department responded and located one person that was injured from the fire, and one person that was deceased from being crushed by the motor home when it tipped over.

"It looks like they were working on the motor home, trying to get it running, and we're driving it up the hill southbound on 5600 West, and the fire started in the engine compartment."

The driver jumped out of the RV after he was set ablaze. The RV then to started rolling backwards down the hill and began to fishtail, Jorgensen said.

"It looks like the passenger tried to jump out right at the same time that the RV rolled over onto its side, causing fatal injuries. Unfortunately, that person was deceased at the scene."

The survivor was taken to the University of Utah Hospital burn center for treatment, Jorgensen said.