WVCPD reminds residents: Don’t park on street when there’s snow and ice

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police Department is reminding everyone that on-street parking is prohibited when there is an inch of snow or ice on the roadway.

With the winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow over the Wasatch Front from Tuesday night into Wednesday, police are asking that all vehicles be kept off the roads so the plows will be able to clear the snow and ice from the pavement.

WVCPD posted another reminder on Facebook, as well:

“In addition, our Parking Compliance team is actively ticketing vehicles illegally parked. To report on-street parking violations, please call 801-963-3313 or email parking.compliance@wvc-ut.gov.”

