Police seek clues in 2016 killing of 20-year-old West Valley City man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police hope to revive investigation of a 2016 killing with help from the public.

In a post to social media with the headline “We need your help,” the department recounted the Dec. 12, 2016 murder.

“Javier Medina was helping with a car repair when two men walked up the driveway, one of them firing shots at the 20-year-old. Javier was killed and the suspects got away,” the WVCPD post said.

“Since then, investigators have exhausted all leads and still have not quite been able to pull together the evidence needed to solve the case.”

On the day after the 2016 homicide, Gephardt Daily reported Medina had been shot and killed at about 11:25 p.m. in a driveway on Bendixon Drive.

A 32-year-old woman was also shot, but survived her injuries, according to West Valley City PD.

Medina did not live at the location and was visiting acquaintances there, police said.

Suspect information in this case is limited, but detectives know that multiple male perpetrators are involved, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000. You can remain anonymous. Reference case # 16/034954.