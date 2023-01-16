WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning.

“A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.

“Semi rolled spilling a significant amount of diesel fuel. Driver of semi, an adult male, is deceased. Driver of SUV suffered life-threatening injuries, transported in critical condition.”

A 9:50 a.m. tweet says roads are closed.

“FATAL CRASH CLOSURES: 3500 S. both directions. Mt. View Corridor closed southbound. Due to significant amount of diesel files spilled, this closure is likely to be in place for several hours.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.