West Valley City shooting Wednesday night leaves one injured, one arrested

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are investigating a Wednesday night shooting which sent a woman to the hospital with a leg wound and landed the man who allegedly pulled the trigger in jail.

Police were dispatched to an apartment on Carnegie Tech Street just before 9 p.m. where officers learned the suspect and the injured woman were both still in the residence, West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt said.

Police entered the home with ballistic shields and once inside found the 19-year-old victim in one bedroom and the alleged suspect in another, Merritt said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. “He made some statements that lead us to believe he is responsible.”

The woman was hospitalized with an apparent single gunshot wound to a leg which was not considered life threatening, Merritt said. “We’ve still got a lot to do to figure out what exactly happened.”

Three children were also in the home, he said, as well as several adults, some who called in the incident to police.