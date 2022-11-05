WVCPD: Stolen car rolls over into watery ditch, suspect remains at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for one or more suspects after a stolen vehicle first spotted in West Valley City was found rolled over, upside down, and partially submerged in a drainage ditch in Salt Lake City.

Sgt. Syme, West Valley City police, said a WVCPD officer first spotted the white passenger car at 3 a.m. Saturday near the Interstate 215 northbound on ramp on 3500 South.

“The officer did not pursue the car, but he followed it at a distance and saw the vehicle took the 700 North exit in Salt Lake City, and then noticed it laying upside down in a drainage ditch,” Syme said.

The ditch was about 10 feet lower than the roadway, and held two to three feet of water, he said.

“Several officers arrived, and were not able to locate anybody inside the vehicle or near the vehicle. However, later, a bloodhound followed a scent from the scene to where they were able to locate like a somebody’s print on a concrete wall,” Syme said. “So there was at least one person inside the car that made it out safe.”

A wrecker has since retrieved the car, which had minimal damage, Syme said, “so we believe that it was traveling at a low speed when the vehicle rolled over. But we have absolutely no indication who was inside the vehicle or how many people were inside.”

