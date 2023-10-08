Wyoming Highway Patrol, alerted by Summit Co. Sheriff, nabs stolen car traveling at 160 mph, occupants, drugs

UINTA County, Wyoming, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol was able to stop a speeding car, recovering the stolen vehicle and nearly 69 pounds of marijuana, and taking two people into custody on Thursday evening after the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office alerted it to the vehicle, headed east on Interstate 80.

The car, a maroon Dodge Charger, was headed toward Evanston, a WHP statement says.

“Troopers in Evanston along with Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, Evanston Police Department, Lyman Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, WY prepared for the vehicle to enter the state,” says the statement, issued Sunday.

“Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle for a moving violation, and the vehicle fled reaching speeds in excess of 160 mph. Stop sticks were successfully deployed on the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle crashed near mile marker 21 on Interstate 80 Eastbound.”

Like spike strips, stop sticks also stop vehicles by flattening tires, but cause the air to leave the tires more slowly. They are less likely than spike strips to cause potentially dangerous blowouts.

Both occupants fled on foot, the statement says, “but were eventually caught and arrested without further incident. It was discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen, and after a positive K-9 alert, 68.8 pounds of marijuana was located and seized. Thank you to everyone involved for hard work and keeping the public safe!”