Yard sign recycling event to be held Saturday in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — SLCgreen and Waste Management of Utah are sponsoring a yard sign recycling event in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

The event will take place in Jordan Park at 1060 S. 900 West from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., said a news release from SLC.gov.

“Plastic yard and political signs can be recycled if specially handled, and now that many election seasons have wrapped up, you can part ways with your plastic signs knowing they are being properly recycled,” the news release said.

Both plastic campaign signs and the metal stands used to support the signs can be recycled at this drop-off event. Participants must separate the plastic and metal materials before dropping them off.

“Campaign signs and metal posts should NEVER be recycled in curbside recycling carts or commercial recycling dumpsters,” the news release said. “These materials require special handling. If you do not drop them off at the collection event you MUST dispose of them in the trash.”

The news release added: “This event is for signs in your possession on your property. Please DO NOT collect signs that are in public spaces or on other peoples’ properties. Contact your campaign representatives if you have any questions about possible reuse before recycling.”