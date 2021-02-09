YCC Family Crisis Center’s ‘Heart of Ogden’ fundraiser set for Feb. 12-March 6

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden has noticed not only a loss in funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also has seen an increase in domestic violence incidents.

In the previous two years, YCC had record donations during its annual gala, a YCC news release says. The nonprofit was able to help hundreds of families throughout the community.

Last year, YCC raised $75,000, according to the news release.

This year, there will be no gala because of the pandemic, so YCC board members and staff are inviting area businesses and individuals to sponsor a new event, the “Heart of Ogden.”

“The Heart of Ogden is the brainchild that YCC hopes will bring in critical funding to assist the nonprofit in 2021. Giant conversation hearts will be installed throughout downtown Ogden to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence,” the news release says.

YCC is granting sponsorships that will give businesses and individuals the opportunity to have their logos or names displayed on hearts, along with messages of hope, love and peace.

The proceeds will help YCC continue to provide critical services for Weber and Morgan counties.

This art installation can be viewed from Friday, February 12, through Saturday, March 6.

“As the demand for our services continues to grow, the need for partnership and generosity has become even more essential,” Margaret Rose, executive director of YCC Family Crisis Center said. “And we hope that seeing this giant installation throughout the city will get people talking about the serious issue of domestic violence in Utah.”

To sponsor a heart or to learn more about the levels of sponsorship, the YCC Family Crisis Center, and the Heart of Ogden Campaign, go to https://www.yccogden.org/getinvolved/heart-of-ogden/