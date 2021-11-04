Young eagle dropped off at Salt Lake City Police Department

#WildlifeWednesday was a bit more exciting and hands on for us today after a community member came in and dropped off a what appears to be a young eagle. Thanks, @UtahDWR, for the agency assist. #slc #saltlakecity #utah #birdwatching pic.twitter.com/GkxbBvsnqC — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) November 3, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A young eagle was dropped off at Salt Lake City Police Department Wednesday.

“#WildlifeWednesday was a bit more exciting and hands on for us today after a community member came in and dropped off a what appears to be a young eagle,” said a tweet from SLCPD.

The tweet said that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources assisted with handling the bird.