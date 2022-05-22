Young motorcyclist killed in Weber County collision

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, May 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A young motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries in an accident Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in Marriott-Slaterville, just west of Ogden, at 12th Street and 1900 West.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Quincy Breuer told Gephardt Daily the motorcyclist, a male younger than 20, was traveling north on 1900 West when he collided with a Subaru station wagon traveling west on 12th Street.

“The motorcycle collided with the Subaru, and the motorcyclist was ejected off the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries on impact,” Breuer told Daily.

“They’re still doing some investigation, but all the information they have is it looks like the Subaru was passing through a green light and the motorcyclist was going through a red light.”

Gephardt Daily will have more details on the incident as UHP releases more information.