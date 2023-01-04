YouTube video captures Ogden incident allegedly resulting in charges against SLCPD officer, now on leave

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A YouTube post shows a video that allegedly captured an Ogden exchange between a victim who was injured and a Salt Lake City Police officer who has since been charged and placed on leave by his department.

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Riverdale Police Department (due to a reported conflict of interest issue with Ogden City Police) says Thomas Caygle, 37, allegedly argued with the victim after the Dec. 20 accident.

“After both drivers moved their vehicles off the roadway, Thomas and the other driver began to argue, at which point witnesses say Thomas got into his truck, put the truck in drive and drove into the rear of the vehicle, pinning the other driver’s legs between his truck and the other vehicle,” the Riverdale police officer’s statement says.

“Thomas admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the accident,” the probable cause statement says, adding that Caygle failed on site sobriety tests.

“Thomas was placed under arrest and submitted to a blood draw after which he was transported to Weber County jail and booked for DUI and negligently operating a vehicle causing injury.”

Those charges are class B and A misdemeanors, respectively.

The video

A post shared by Theodore Donny shows a video from a recording device placed at the front of the vehicle, facing backward, toward the car’s back window, in a somewhat obscured view.

The video records the car shaking after being rear ended, and the driver pulling onto a side street at the apparent request of the other driver — whom the victim said in text, superimposed over the video — identified himself multiple times as a police officer.

After again pulling forward to unblock the entrance to the Common Cents gas station near on Wall Avenue, near Ogden’s Newgate Mall, the victim walks back to talk to the suspect, who allegedly pulls his truck forward and pins the victim’s legs between their two vehicles, the text over the video says.

The car’s female passenger, said to be the victim’s girlfriend, screams and gets into the car’s driver seat to pull the vehicle forward and release the victim’s legs.

“Miraculously, my girlfriend had saved me,” the video text says. “Any longer and I would have lost my legs. The police and ambulance arrived shortly thereafter. I was put on a stretcher to the ER. I thought I was going to lose my left leg.”

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown released a statement following the incident:

“Our community expects the very best of its police officers at all times, including when off-duty and on personal time. We strive to exceed those expectations every day. In reviewing the information and materials I’ve received so far, I am concerned and disappointed by this incident, which does not align with our core values and expectations,” Brown’s statement says.

“Following the conclusion of our internal investigation, any violation of department policy will result in prompt and full accountability.”

See the full video below.