You’ve been warned: Distracted driving crackdown

OREM, Utah, Mar. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem and Provo police forces are teaming up for a spring crackdown on inattentive drivers.

To avoid ticketing, simple advice: Both hands on the wheel.

“The number of accidents involving distracted drivers has increased over the last several years in the Orem and Provo area,” the Orem Police Department said in a Wednesday post on social media

As a result, the Orem Police Department and Provo Police Department will be doing distracted driving enforcement over the next several months “to help these numbers decrease and increase the safety for all drivers on the road.

“Please remember to keep your hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road while you are driving, removing all distractions you can.”