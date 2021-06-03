YWCA announces 2021 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — YWCA Utah is planning its second annual 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge, aimed at raising awareness of and combatting racial inequality.

“The 21-Day Challenge is an educational and engagement tool implemented by our sister YWCA’s across the country,” Liz Owens, YWCA Utah CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Each 21-Day Challenge is unique, and YWCA Utah’s Challenge has been curated by our community for our community.

“We hope that wherever you are on your journey of understanding racism, this Challenge is a place to start, to continue, to be challenged, to learn more. It takes 21 days to form a habit, so let’s build a strong foundation and practice together in our ongoing commitment to making our community and our world a better, safer place for everyone.”

More than 6,000 people from 540 zip codes participated in the 2020 YWCA Utah 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge.

“The 2021 21-Day Challenge, launching June 21, will take us through 21 days of core concepts on race equity, going back to the very beginning, addressing questions such as ‘What even is race?,’ ‘When and how was it invented?,’ ‘What does it mean when people say, ‘race is a myth?”” the statement says.

Resources are being curated from accessible internet sites, and include a variety of resources including academic, opinion/blog and popular media, the statement says.

This year’s event sponsor is Boeing.

“At Boeing, we recognize that we all have more work to do to ensure everyone feels seen, valued and included,” said Joel Raup, General Manager of Boeing Salt Lake. “YWCA Utah’s 21-Day Challenge and Learn More, Do More program are two critical opportunities to encourage that learning, understanding and positive change among our employees and across our community.”

To sign up for this year’s YWCA Utah 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge, visit ywcautah.org/challenge. Businesses, community groups, and organizations can also participate.