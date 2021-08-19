Zion, Capitol Reef National Parks close some areas due to heavy rains, mud, rockslides

SOUTHERN UTAH, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Parts of Zion and Capitol Reef National Parks are closed Thursday morning due to heavy rains, mud and rockslides.
A tweet from Zion National Park Thursday morning at 7 a.m. said: “The Virgin River is over 150 cfs. The Narrows and all slot canyons are closed.”
A second tweet said: “Kolob Canyons Road is closed due to mud and rockslides.”
In addition, Capitol Reef National Park tweeted: “The Scenic Drive is closed at Grand Wash due to impassable mud across the road. More rain is in the forecast for today. Check the weather before your visit.”
A follow-up tweet said: “UPDATE: Notom-Bullfrog Road impassable south of Sandy Ranch at Dog Water Wash due to 5 foot drop-off.”
Zion National Park also offered numerous tips for flash flood safety.
- Always check the weather and flash flood potential before your trip, but make sure to check the day of your hike as well; conditions can change quickly. Make sure you have a back up plan in case the weather changes unexpectedly.
- Some areas, such as slot canyons, are particularly dangerous. If rain is in the forecast, avoid areas like The Narrows.
- Know the signs of a flash flood: deterioration in weather conditions, build-up of clouds or thunder, change in water color, increased floating debris in the water, and/or the sound of roaring water up-canyon.
- If a flash flood does happen, STAY OUT OF THE WATER. Do not attempt to cross or enter the water — it only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off your feet. Seek higher ground immediately and be patient. It can take hours for flood waters to recede. Remember: your safety is your responsibility.
Learn more about flash flood safety here.