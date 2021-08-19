Zion, Capitol Reef National Parks close some areas due to heavy rains, mud, rockslides

SOUTHERN UTAH, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Parts of Zion and Capitol Reef National Parks are closed Thursday morning due to heavy rains, mud and rockslides.

A tweet from Zion National Park Thursday morning at 7 a.m. said: “The Virgin River is over 150 cfs. The Narrows and all slot canyons are closed.”

A second tweet said: “Kolob Canyons Road is closed due to mud and rockslides.”

In addition, Capitol Reef National Park tweeted: “The Scenic Drive is closed at Grand Wash due to impassable mud across the road. More rain is in the forecast for today. Check the weather before your visit.”

A follow-up tweet said: “UPDATE: Notom-Bullfrog Road impassable south of Sandy Ranch at Dog Water Wash due to 5 foot drop-off.”

Zion National Park also offered numerous tips for flash flood safety.

Always check the weather and flash flood potential before your trip, but make sure to check the day of your hike as well; conditions can change quickly. Make sure you have a back up plan in case the weather changes unexpectedly.

Some areas, such as slot canyons, are particularly dangerous. If rain is in the forecast, avoid areas like The Narrows.

Know the signs of a flash flood: deterioration in weather conditions, build-up of clouds or thunder, change in water color, increased floating debris in the water, and/or the sound of roaring water up-canyon.

If a flash flood does happen, STAY OUT OF THE WATER. Do not attempt to cross or enter the water — it only takes 6 inches of water to knock you off your feet. Seek higher ground immediately and be patient. It can take hours for flood waters to recede. Remember: your safety is your responsibility.

Learn more about flash flood safety here.