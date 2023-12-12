Zion National Park announces dates for 2024 Angels Landing permit lottery

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park has announced the Angels Landing permit lottery dates for next year.
The lottery pilot program, in place since 2022, was created to reducing crowding, yet still allow access to most visitors who want to visit Angels Landing. Zion has issued nearly 400,000 permits to hikers since the program began.
“We’ve issued hundreds of thousands of permits to hike to Angels Landing since the program began in 2022,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent. “Visitors and rangers report that the program has been successful at reducing crowding and congestion, and we are building on this success as we prepare for 2024.”
The Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program has continued to accommodate more than 80% of the previous use NPS recorded in studies conducted in 2019 and 2021, the park’s news release says.
So here are newly announced dates:
- For those who want to make the hike between May 1 and May 31, 2023, the lottery opens at 8 a.m. Jan. 1 Mountain Time and continues through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 20. Permits awarded will be issued on Jan. 25.
- For those who want to make the Angels Landing hike between June 1 and Aug. 31, the lottery opens April 1 and closes April 20. The same hours listed above apply to each lottery. Permits will be issued to lottery winners on April 25.
- For those who want to make the hike between Sept. 1 and Nov. 20, the lottery opens on July 1 and closes on July 20. Permits will be issued to lottery winners on July 25.
- For those who want to make the hike between Dec. 1, 2024 and Feb. 28, 2025, the lottery opens on Oct. 1 and closes on Oct. 20. Permits will be issued to lottery winners on Oct. 25.