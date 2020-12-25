Zion National Park announces return of shuttle service

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park officials announced the return of park shuttles Christmas Eve.

“The park shuttles are back in action and will be helping visitors access the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, Dec. 24 through Jan. 2,” said a Facebook post from the park.

Advance tickets are required and can be booked here.

During this time, you will not be able to drive yourself on the Scenic Drive. If you are unable to get a shuttle ticket, there are a few options for visitors, the post said:

A limited number of walk-up shuttle tickets are available after 1 p.m. by going to the Visitor Center shuttle stop.

Hike one of the trails that start from the Visitor Center, no shuttle needed. Both the Watchman and Pa’rus Trails begin there. You can also consider visiting a different part of the park where you can drive or other attractions outside the park.

Investigate other transportation options like renting a bike or paying for a commercial shuttle service from companies in Springdale.

The last shuttle from the Visitor Center is at 3 p.m., and the last shuttle out of the canyon is at 5:44 p.m.