Zion National Park certified as International Dark Sky Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service has announced that Zion National Park is now an International Dark Sky Park.

This certification recognizes the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies and provides added opportunities to enhance visitor experiences through astronomy-based interpretive programming, said a news release from the NPS.

“Zion National Park is committed to conserving the park’s night skies for all future generations and to educating visitors about the values of this important resource,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, park superintendent.

“The International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 as a non-regulatory and voluntary program to encourage communities, parks, and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting polices and public education,” the news release said.

“Each International Dark Sky Place follows a rigorous application process that demonstrates robust community support for dark sky certification. The first National Park Service unit to receive the certification was Utah’s own Natural Bridges National Monument in 2007. Today, Zion National Park joins many other National Park Service units and State Parks in Utah as an International Dark Sky Place.”

To recognize this support for dark sky conservation and interpretation, all ranger led programming during the week of June 7 will focus on promoting Junior Ranger Night Explorer booklets and night sky themes. Visitors can check the park’s website for program details.

There will also be opportunity to celebrate this certification virtually. The NPS has developed a Junior Ranger Night Explorer program, encouraging young park visitors to explore the starry side of their national parks. Children can become a Junior Ranger Night Explorer from home by downloading the booklet. During the week of June 7, the park will be providing ranger-led activities the public can do from home and on the park’s social media.

The park was supported through the certification process by partners including the towns of Springdale and Rockville, Kane County Commission, Washington County Commission, Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, Utah Office of Tourism, Zion National Park Forever Project, and the Colorado Plateau Dark Sky Cooperative.

For additional information about exploring and protecting night skies visit the park website.