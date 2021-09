ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park has announced a section of the park will be closed on Thursday.

“ATTENTION: The Narrows will be closed tomorrow, September 2nd, for Search and Rescue,” a Facebook post from the park says.

“The closure begins tonight at midnight.”

According to reports, the search is connected to an overdue hiker.

Gephardt Daily will have an update as information becomes available.