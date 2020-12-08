Zion National Park officials ask visitors not to drop masks on trails

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park officials are asking visitors not to drop masks on trails.

“2020 has been a tough year at Zion!” said a Facebook post from the park. “A hot summer with very little precipitation, record visitation over the past couple of months, and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic were all contributing factors in making this year a stressful one.”

One of the results of increased visitation during the pandemic is that officials have seen an increase in mask trash on the trails.

“While park employees and managers certainly appreciate visitors wearing face coverings and observing other CDC recommendations and guidelines, we should also continue to observe general Leave No Trace ethics to minimize our impacts in these wild places,” the post said. “The principle of planning ahead and preparing is always tantamount to a successful adventure, and we should be vigilant of disposing of waste properly to leave these trails and beautiful places in good shape for others to enjoy.”