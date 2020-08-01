Zion National Park officials seek tips in vandalism case

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Aug. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials at Zion National Park are asking for tips after discovering vandalism to several rock features.

“Park Rangers at Zion National Park are seeking information regarding the vandalism of sandstone in the northwest corner of the park,” the Zion statement says.

“The vandalism consisted of approximately six bright blue squares, approximately 3 feet by 3 feet, painted on the sandstone, one mile south of the Wildcat Trailhead. It is currently believed that the blue paint is part of a masonry or art project.

“While most of the paint was removed, the area still has some paint remaining on the sandstone. Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are harmful and illegal. Repair of vandalized sites is costly and time consuming. The staff often cannot restore sites and resources to their former condition.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to help identify suspects in the case.

“This information could help investigators. Callers don’t have to identify who they are but are asked to share what they know so rangers can prevent this from happening in the future.”

The tipline number is 888-653-0009