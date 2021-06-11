Zion National Park rangers investigating after vehicles burglarized

SPRINGDALE, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park rangers are investigating after vehicles were burglarized inside the park.

“On May 25, two vehicles were burglarized at a hiking trailhead in Zion National Park,” said a news release. “Credit cards, among other items, were stolen and subsequently used to purchase gift cards at the Walmart in Cedar City the same day. This may be related to other burglaries in the region, and information on the suspects, if known, is requested.”

Surveillance footage from Walmart shows the alleged suspects. One is a man, with short hair, earrings in both ears, a necklace, and tattoo on the back of his right hand. The other is a woman, with long hair in braided dreadlocks, a possible tattoo on the back of left her hand, wearing large bracelets on her left arm, two rings on her right hand, and bright yellow Air Jordan shoes. She has long, white fingernails, the news release said.

If you were in the area during this time frame or if you have information that could help, you are asked to call or text the NPS Tip Line on 888-653-0009, at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip,” or email nps_isb@nps.gov.