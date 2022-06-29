Zion National Park roadway reopened after rockfall

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, June 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 9 in Zion National Park has been reopened after a rockfall closed the roadway Wednesday morning.

The fallen rock was on the Mt. Carmel Highway, has been cleared with heavy equipment.

An 11:33 a.m. statement announced the blockage:

“Traffic is currently being turned around at Canyon Junction and the East Entrance until it is cleaned up,” says a post issued by the park. “Due to rockfall, Zion-Mt. Carmel Hwy is temporarily closed from Canyon Junction to the east side of the Zion-Mt. Carmel Tunnel. Shuttles are still running on schedule on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.”

A 12:49 p.m., Zion National Park updated roadway status:

“The rockfall on the Zion — Mt. Carmel Highway is now cleared and the road is open. Special thanks to the Zion maintenance staff for their hard work!”

Below is a map showing the earlier closure area.