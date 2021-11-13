Update: Zion National Park rock fall cleared, State Route 9 to reopen fully Saturday morning

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 9 in Zion National Park has been re-opened to standard-sized vehicles after a rock fall closed road just west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel Friday.

According to a statement by the route to National Park Service: “The rock fall happened early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 12 and did not damage any vehicles or cause any injuries.”

The road is one of major routes to run through the park but the rock fall did not disrupt traffic to park’s shuttle system near South Entrance at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center in Springdale, Utah.

The road will reopen to oversize vehicles at the regularly scheduled time of 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, the NPS tweeted.

Part of State Route 9 will be closed in Rockville and Springdale (the towns immediately south of Zion National Park’s South Entrance) on Saturday, Nov. 13 for a foot race.

For updates on the road’s status visitors are advised to check the Zion National Park’s website or on social media.