Zion National Park seeks input on potential price increase for shuttle tickets

SPRINGDALE, Utah, April 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park is seeking input on a potential price increase for shuttle tickets.

“Public comments are currently being accepted on a potential change of cost for a Zion Canyon shuttle ticket,” said a Facebook post from the park. “The fee would be raised by $1, for a total of $2 per shuttle ticket, to cover staffing and operation costs related to the temporary ticket system. The ticket system has been implemented as a way to help address health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.”

Public comments on the potential $1 fee increase are being accepted through April 25.

For more information on the proposal and to submit a comment, go to the National Park Service, Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website here.