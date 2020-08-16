Zion National Park South Campground to reopen Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Zion National Park South Campground will reopen Sunday after closing as part of its pandemic response plan.

A Facebook post from the park in Springdale said: “Reservations for campsites are available now and can be made up to two weeks in advance at the recreation.gov website or by calling or 877-444-6777.”

South Campground is located a half mile from the south entrance to the park. There are 117 campsites. South Campground has three flat sites, but no accessible facilities such as restrooms or trails. Campers staying in South Campground can travel to the Watchman Campground to utilize accessible restrooms if necessary.

Please keep in mind that fire restrictions are still in effect for the park; read more here.

