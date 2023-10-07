Zion National Park to celebrate National Fossil Day

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Oct. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park has hours of activities planned in celebration of National Fossil Day, this Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Activities are planned between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Zion Park Visitors’ Center, Shuttle Stop 1; and will be capped by an 8 p.m. guest speaker at the Watchman Campground Amphitheater.

“Join rangers and dinosaur experts to learn about some of Southern Utah’s oldest inhabitants,” says a National Park Service news release on the celebration. “Visit interactive booths with real fossils, attend ranger-led talks about dinosaurs, earn your junior paleontologist badge, and collect your passport to paleontology.

“Zion National Park is also pleased to host guest speaker Andrew R.C. Miller, site paleontologist and curator at St. George Discovery Site at Johnson Farm, for an evening program in the Watchman Campground Amphitheater.”

Paleo on the Plaza is scheduled for 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Visitors’ Center.

“Booths featuring current research, real and model fossils, and a variety of family-friendly activities and crafts will be available all day,” the news release says. “Pick up your Junior Ranger Paleontologist activity book to earn your badge. … Booths featuring current research, real and model fossils, and a variety of family-friendly activities and crafts will be available all day.”

Paleo Patio Talks, each about 20 minutes long, will be offered at the Visitors’ Center at 11 a.m., 1, p.m. and 3 p.m..

“Join our experts to travel back in time and learn more about ancient landscapes and how they relate to our environment today.”

Guest speaker Andrew R.C. Milner, site paleontologist and curator of St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm, speaks at 8 p.m. at the Watchman Campground Amphitheater, at 45 Hummingbird Lane, in Springdale.

“Join us to learn about Andrew’s recent work with the National Park Service and the future of paleontology,” the NPS statement says.

“Zion National Park preserves 200 million years of history in the rock that range from the Permian Kaibab Formation to the Cretaceous Dakota and Cedar Mountain formations. These rock layers preserve environments from ancient shallow seas to dry desert sand dunes. Life within these environments is preserved as tracks and burrows, bones and plant fossils.



“This event is possible in part thanks to our partners at the Zion Forever Project, St. George Discovery Site, Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, Dixie National Forest, Snow Canyon State Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.”

To learn more about Zion National Park entry fees, click here.