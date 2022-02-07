Zion National Park: Watchman Trail closed for repairs; Scout Outlook up next

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service is completing maintenance work on two trails in Zion National Park.

The Watchman Trail work started Monday, and will continue for about a week, during which time the trail will be closed to the public. The work there is expected to improve the stairs and the trail route.

“Watchman Trail provides access to delicate desert ecosystems. Visitors who go there enjoy views of The Watchman, Bridge Mountain, and West Temple Formations as well as views into Zion Canyon,” an NPS statement says.

The NPS is completing work to add masonry stairways and improve the trail path.

Work at Scout Lookout work begins on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The trail will close, but is expected to reopen the next day. The Angels Landing formation, downstream of Moonlight Buttress will be closed to all climbing activity on Feb. 16. All climbing trips must be completed by Tuesday night, Feb. 15. The Big Bend Parking will be closed and must be vehicle free the night of Feb. 15. Any vehicles in the Big Bend parking lot at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 will be towed.

Scout Lookout is where the half mile of trail with chains that leads to Angels Landing begins. This work will remove waste from the evaporative toilet that serves visitors. While the work is happening, visitors should expect to see a helicopter moving materials and waste between Scout Lookout and Big Bend. Plan ahead and prepare for your hike by checking current conditions on the park website and by using the NPS App.

“This work is very visible, but it’s a small part of the huge effort our trail crew makes every year to ensure visitors enjoy our more than 90 miles of hiking trails,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Hiking is a great part of the Zion National Park experience, and this work will make sure it stays that way.”