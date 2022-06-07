Zion National Park’s Angels Landing closed for safety chain repair

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, June 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Zion National Park has announced that Angels Landing, an elevated rock trail for which a permit and appointment is now required, is closed.

“HEADS UP – Angels Landing is closed until further notice due to unexpected necessary maintenance on the chains,” say a Facebook post from the park.

“We’ll reopen the trail as soon as it’s safe to do so. We’ll post updates on social media as well as our website when the trail reopens.”

Angels Landing, a rock formation that reaches an elevation of 5,790 feet, is a popular attraction that offers a 360-degree view of its portion of the park.

According to Adventure.com, at least 14 people have fallen to their deaths from Angels Landing in the last two decades. The site also refers to the trail as a “bucket list” destination.