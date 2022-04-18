Zion Nat’l Park officials ask tourists to preserve park’s beauty, report vandals

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, April 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With the tourist season gearing up, officials at Zion National Park are asking the public to respect and preserve the beauty of the park, and to report any active vandals or existing vandalism they may encounter.

“Rangers and volunteers in Zion have been spending hours cleaning unnecessary vandalism in the park such as rock carvings and scratches, stickers, permanent markers, and spray paint,” says a post on the park’s Facebook page.

“Not only is graffiti unsightly it damages natural and cultural resources that the park protects. Over 5 million people visit Zion every year. Allow other park visitors to experience the wonder of Zion by leaving rocks, plants, artifacts, and other objects as you found them.”

There are many ways people can share their experience other than carving rock or leaving spray paint, the post says.

“Take a photo, write a letter or postcard, draw a picture, share your experience on social media. Leave spaces that you visit in the same or better condition than you found them; Leave No Trace.”

Park officials urged visitors to respect Zion’s “leave no trace” principles by: