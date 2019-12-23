1 dead, 1 injured in Houston pit bull attack

Dec. 22 (UPI) — Three pit bulls attacked two women in Houston Saturday morning, killing one and seriously injuring another where the owner could be charged with negligent manslaughter, Houston Police said.

A man told law enforcement in a call about 5:45 a.m. that his wife had been attacked by dogs in north Houston. Emergency personnel transported and admitted that woman to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspected owner of the dogs contacted authorities shortly after the first call to report that his dogs had attacked a woman who was found dead in a ditch. Police said the woman suffered dog bites throughout her body.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Pete Lopez said the cases will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office where the owner could be charged. Authorities said Houston city ordinances require dog owners to keep their dogs contained on leashes.

Police did not release the name of the woman who died in the attack as of Sunday.

Neighbors complained that the dogs, who were taken into custody by local animal control, have a history of aggressive behavior.