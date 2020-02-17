1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at nightclub in Connecticut

Feb. 16 (UPI) — One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Connecticut, police said Sunday.

Hartford Police wrote on Twitter that a 28-year-old man was killed in the shooting, while two victims, one male and one female, were taken into surgery and the other two people injured were in stable condition.

Officers had been establishing a “command presence” at the nightclub because of previous shootings and assaults at the club, and were already outside the venue when the shooting occurred, Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero said.

Officers called the shooting in at 1:27 a.m. and immediately entered the club.

“It was actually very beneficial for them being there so quick,” said Cicero.

Cicero added police do not have any suspects in custody.