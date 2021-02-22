1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Mo. American Legion

Feb. 22 (UPI) — Police in southeast Missouri said one person was killed and four others were wounded during a shooting early Sunday at an American Legion club facility.

Kenny Wilson, the police chief for the city of Kennett, near the border with Tennessee, said in a statement Sunday that officers responded to calls of a shooting at the legion’s building at 12:25 a.m. CST, and found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

One of the victims later died from injuries sustained during the shooting, authorities said, adding the other four were transported to various area hospitals for treatment.

No information about the victims has been released and no arrests were reported, but Wilson said officers were working “around the clock” running down leads to bring justice to the deceased’s family, KAIT8 reported.

“Right now, we have different officers in different towns running down different leads,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll come up with something by the end of the day.”

Wilson said the shooting occurred during a private party, and asked for anyone who was in attendance with information to come forward.

“Even if it’s something little, it may be something that helps us out tremendously in solving this case,” Wilson said.

Missouri Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kennett Police Department were investigating.