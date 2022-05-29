1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival

May 29 (UPI) — Eight people were shot at an outdoor festival in Oklahoma early Sunday morning, authorities said.

One person was killed and seven others, including two juveniles, were injured in the shooting at an annual Memorial Day event in the town of Taft, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Taft is 129 miles east of Oklahoma City and 107 miles south of Tulsa.

The event was attended by 1,500 people, the agency added.

Witnesses said gunfire came after an argument occurred just after midnight.

No suspects were in custody following the shooting, OSBI said. The agency did not immediately provide any further details.