1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting

Nov. 13 (UPI) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting during a Florida high school football playoff game Saturday in Orlando, police confirmed.

Witnesses told authorities gunshots were heard in the parking lot of Jones High School, located near Camping World Stadium, causing a panic in the stands and on the field.

There were “two different groups, two different people at the event and got into whatever altercation they did,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters . “It’s part of our investigation to find out exactly what happened.

“We know shots rang out, two people were hit and fell,” he said.

Both of the people involved are adults, Smith said, adding that one died in the shooting while the other was taken to a hospital.

Four juveniles have been taken into custody and police are still trying to identify the shooters, he added.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Jones football coach Elijah Williams told the Orlando Sentinel. “… It’s real senseless. At that point we just wanted to keep both teams safe, our kids safe.”