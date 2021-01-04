10 former U.S. Defense chiefs warn Pentagon against interfering in election

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) is one of 10 former Pentagon heads who said in a letter Sunday that officials in the Department of Defense swore an oath not to a political party or individual but to the United States. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Jan. 4 (UPI) — All 10 living former Pentagon chiefs on Sunday declared the election over and warned the Trump administration’s Defense Department that military intervention in its results would not only violate the Constitution but also could result in criminal prosecution.

“Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory,” the former Defense secretaries said. “Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic.”

