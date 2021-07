July 5 (UPI) — An 11-year-old died after a water ride overturned at a theme park in Iowa over the weekend, police confirmed Monday.

The Altoona Police Department said 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died from injuries after a raft on the Raging River Ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa on Saturday.

Six passengers were on board the raft at the time of the incident and police said one other juvenile remains in critical condition.

The remainder of the passengers sustained minor injuries.