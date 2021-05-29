12 firearms, 22K rounds of ammunition found at San Jose shooter’s home, police say

May 29 (UPI) — Authorities searching the home of a man who opened fire at a San Jose, Calif., light rail yard, killing nine, found 12 firearms and about 22,000 rounds of ammunition, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The items, along with multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails, were found at the home of Samuel James Cassidy, 57, who killed himself after shooting his coworkers at the Valley Transportation Authority on Wednesday.

Cassidy also had two semi-automatic handguns and 11 loaded magazines in his possession at the time of the shooting, police said.

Around the same time as the shooting, the San Jose Fire Department responded to a fire at Cassidy’s residence.

Based on current evidence obtained by sheriff’s office detectives at the VTA yard and the suspect’s residence, it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could had sheriff’s deputies not made entry to stop his rampage,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Among the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting were Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63. Those killed were located in two buildings at the complex.

The attack was the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the San Francisco Bay Area. San Jose is located about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco.

Investigators were attempting to determine the motive for the shooting, but the sheriff’s office said Cassidy was described as “disgruntled” by fellow employees.